Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 170,791 shares.The stock last traded at $184.06 and had previously closed at $184.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

