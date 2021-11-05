Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($2.60) per share for the quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $160.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.70. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

