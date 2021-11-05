Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%.

ASXC traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 18,713,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,188. The firm has a market cap of $541.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.45. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

