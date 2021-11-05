ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $136.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Hanson restated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.60.

NYSE ASGN opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.09. ASGN has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total value of $183,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ASGN by 476.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 52.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ASGN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

