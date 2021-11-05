ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $485.05

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $485.05 and last traded at $483.78, with a volume of 2260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $478.90.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.07.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.69%.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

