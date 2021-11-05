AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.23

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.
AMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,338.33 and a beta of 1.13.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,035,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $856,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
