AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.23

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

AMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,338.33 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,035,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $856,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

