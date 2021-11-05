Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assurant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.44. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after acquiring an additional 111,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after acquiring an additional 155,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

