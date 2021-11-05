Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of AGO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,906. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $24,383,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.