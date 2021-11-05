ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Down 3.4%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 35,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 533,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ATIF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ATIF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATIF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATIF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

