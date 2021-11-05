ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $678.82 million, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $52.65.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ATN International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ATN International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ATN International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in ATN International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

