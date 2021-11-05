Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.20. Approximately 9,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 596,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 30.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $664.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).
About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
