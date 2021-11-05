Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.20. Approximately 9,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 596,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 30.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $664.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,396 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 724,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 68,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

