AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.67.

ATRC stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.39. 755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $85.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $570,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,367 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

