AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.39 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $6.98 on Thursday, hitting $85.40. 702,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,572 shares of company stock worth $3,045,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.