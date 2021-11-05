ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$56.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.50 to C$56.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATSAF. TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.10.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.41. 2,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $38.79.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.