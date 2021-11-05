ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$56.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.50 to C$56.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATSAF. TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.10.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.41. 2,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $38.79.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

