Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.90. 3,020,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,256. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 452,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,500. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

