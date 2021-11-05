Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $30.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 46,270 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 452,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,500. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.