Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 197,354 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.34% of Autoliv worth $114,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $544,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $460,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Autoliv by 17.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in Autoliv by 112.5% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Autoliv by 229.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 119,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.80. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

