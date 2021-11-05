Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.
Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $411.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.56.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
