Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $411.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

