Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.61.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. Avantor has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

