Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.61.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Avantor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Avantor by 13.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 771,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,822 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

