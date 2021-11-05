Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVASF shares. Barclays downgraded Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Avast stock remained flat at $$7.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Avast has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

