Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 789,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,748. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

