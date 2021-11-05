Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.33

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.33 and last traded at $57.28, with a volume of 894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

