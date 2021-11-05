Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of AX stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.19. 263,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 299,996 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.