B. Riley Boosts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $48.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,788. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $845.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $48.34.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.