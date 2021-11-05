B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Ameresco stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $96.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 108,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ameresco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,355,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $769,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,591,476. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

