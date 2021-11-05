B. Riley Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

CLF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

