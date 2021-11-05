B. Riley Comments on StarTek, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of StarTek in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SRT. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StarTek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

SRT stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. StarTek has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in StarTek by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StarTek by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 95,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

