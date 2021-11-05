B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 174.87% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GANX opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

