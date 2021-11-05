B. Riley Lowers Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triterras’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Triterras has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Triterras by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Triterras by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Triterras by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Triterras during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

