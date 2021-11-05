B. Riley Weighs in on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ METC opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.40 million, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.09. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.