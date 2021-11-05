Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €35.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.52 ($37.08).

Shares of SZG opened at €31.30 ($36.82) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a one year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €29.94 and a 200-day moving average of €28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

