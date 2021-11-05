Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €96.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.78 ($119.74).

Shares of ZAL traded up €3.40 ($4.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €78.74 ($92.64). 1,124,844 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €85.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.81. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

