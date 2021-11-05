Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Earnings Results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.
BCSF stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
About Bain Capital Specialty Finance
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
