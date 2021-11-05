Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Earnings Results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

BCSF stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.