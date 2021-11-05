Ball (NYSE:BLL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BLL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

