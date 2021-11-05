Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.45 Million

Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post $564.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $508.80 million. Bally’s posted sales of $118.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 377.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.75). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Bally’s stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth $54,110,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 12.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 976,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Bally’s by 100.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $14,996,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

