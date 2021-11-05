Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,464 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMBI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 42.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

FMBI stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.18. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.