Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 671,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,844,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after buying an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,266,000 after buying an additional 311,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after buying an additional 80,704 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,028,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,556,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,175,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

PK opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.