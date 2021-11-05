Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Price Target Increased to €0.73 by Analysts at Barclays

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its price objective raised by Barclays from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.73 ($0.86) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNDSY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.70 ($0.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.59) to €0.57 ($0.67) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.67.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

