Bank of America Corp DE Buys 236,419 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,559,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 30.89% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $165,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 515,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter.

FLJP opened at $30.83 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28.

