Bank of America Corp DE Buys 57,429 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of Welltower worth $154,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL opened at $80.47 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.