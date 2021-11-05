Bank of America Corp DE Has $170.26 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Celanese were worth $170,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Amundi acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after buying an additional 582,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $39,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $157.82. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several analysts have commented on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

