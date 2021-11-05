Bank of America Corp DE Has $180.18 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 383,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $180,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,533 shares of company stock worth $3,212,287. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $272.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $276.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.50.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

