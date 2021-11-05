Bank of America Corp DE Sells 795,581 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,968,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 795,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $160,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.