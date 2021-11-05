Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.94.

XOM stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

