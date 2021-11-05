Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Codiak BioSciences worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 445,730 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 646,861 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

