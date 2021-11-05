Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 41,687 Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Forian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forian in the first quarter worth $1,607,000.

NASDAQ FORA opened at $10.35 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 7,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $77,969.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 9,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,380.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,546 shares of company stock worth $215,405.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Forian in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

