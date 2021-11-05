Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Evans Bancorp worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.18. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.