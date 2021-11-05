Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $278,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 71.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 118.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

