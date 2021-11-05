Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Esquire Financial worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $261.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 23.84%. Analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

